HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are saying goodbye to star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

According to NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the team is sending the All-Pro receiver to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins has spent his entire seven-year career with the Texans, including being named a first-team All-Pro three times and making four Pro Bowls.

Hopkins started 15 games for the Texans in 2019-20 with 104 receptions for 1165 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 TDs for his career.

Johnson is a five-year veteran who was named an All-Pro in 2016. That year, he rushed for 1,239 yards with 16 TDs and had 80 catches for 879 yards.

Last season, Johnson started nine out of 13 games and only rushed for 345 yards with 2 TDs. He had another 370 yards on 36 receptions.

Johnson joins Duke Johnson in the Texans backfield. The latter was also acquired via trade during the 2019 preseason. Both ballcarriers have proven to be threats catching the ball out of the backfield adding another option for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The trade likely means the end for running back Carlos Hyde with the Texans. He is set to become a free agent.