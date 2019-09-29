HOUSTON (AP) - Kyle Allen threw for 232 yards and the Carolina Panthers overcame his three fumbles with help from a big defensive play late to get a 16-10 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Panthers (2-2) took a 13-10 lead with a 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Texans (2-2) were driving with about four minutes left when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Vernon Butler, who caused a fumble that was recovered by Eric Reid at the Houston 33.

Carolina pushed the lead to 16-10 when Joey Slye added a 26-yard field goal with 31 seconds left. Houston had a chance for the win, but Deshaun Watson's desperation throw as time expired was knocked down in the end zone by Reid.

Allen was making his third career start and second this season in place of Cam Newton, who is out with a foot injury. Allen lost the ball three times on sacks, but the Texans were only able to get points out of the last one to allow the Panthers to keep it close until their defense came through with the big play late.

Allen had four touchdown passes last week to help the Panthers to their first win against Arizona. On Sunday, he didn't have a touchdown and relied heavily on running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 93 yards rushing and a touchdown and led the team with 86 yards receiving.

Watson threw for 160 yards on a day the Texans had trouble sustaining drives even when given a short field after turnovers.

After failing to get any points out of the first two fumbles by Allen, the Texans got to him again early in the third quarter. Houston trailed 10-3 when J.J. Watt swatted the ball out of Allen's hand and pounced on it to give the Texans the ball on the 18-yard line. They tied it when Watson dashed into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with about 8½ minutes left in quarter.

Brennan Scarlett had a strip sack of Allen on Carolina's first possession and it was recovered by Bernardrick McKinney. But the Texans couldn't do much on the ensuing drive, which included two sacks, and had to punt it away.

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead on a 48-yard field goal with about 2½ minutes left in the first quarter.

Houston got its running game going on the next drive with a 25-yard run by Carlos Hyde followed by a 40-yard gain by Duke Johnson on the next play. The drive stalled after that and the Texans settled for a 37-yard field goal to tie it with about eight minutes left in the second quarter.

The Texans forced another fumble by Allen later in the second quarter on a sack by Whitney Mercilus which was recovered by Carlos Watkins. Houston was unable to capitalize on that mistake when DeAndre Hopkins threw an interception on a trick play.

The Panthers took advantage of that mistake five plays later when McCaffrey ran three yards for a touchdown to make it 10-3 with about a minute left in the first half.

INJURIES

Houston WR Kenny Stills injured his hamstring on the last play of the first quarter and didn't return. ... Carolina TE Chris Manhertz sustained a concussion early in the second half.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Jaguars next Sunday.

Texans: Host Falcons next Sunday.

