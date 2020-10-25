Houston falls to 1-6 on the season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are searching for answers after a 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday dropped them to 1-6. J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been through a lot in his 10 years with the Texans, but Sunday might have been rock bottom. Below are highlights from the game.

Aaron Rodgers was 23 of 34 for 283 and four touchdowns. Deshaun Watson was 29 of 39 for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

FIRST QUARTER

The Green Bay Packers got on the board first with this score to cap off the game's opening drive.

SECOND QUARTER

Green Bay extended the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter when Rodgers hit Jace Sternberger.

THIRD QUARTER

The Texans got on the board in the second half when Deshaun Watson found David Johnson. 21-7 Packers.

The Packers extended their lead to 28-7 with this Rodgers to Adams pass.

FOURTH QUARTER