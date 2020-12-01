HOUSTON — Follow all the big moments from the Houston Texans vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

You can watch the game live on KHOU 11/CBS.

2ND QUARTER

8:28: Texans fail to convert on punt fake and Chiefs take over at the Texans own 32.

9:55: Patrick Mahomes hits Damien Williams out of the backfield for a 17-yard score. Texans lead 24-7.

10:44: Mecole Hardman Jr. gives the Chiefs a spark with a kickoff return into Texans territory.

10:54: Texans tack on a 31-yard field goal to extend lead. Texans lead 24-0.

Can't say enough about Deshaun's hot start in the first quarter.

Even "King James" has something to say about the game.

1ST QUARTER

01:21: Watson hits tight end Darren Fells for a TD after Texans recovered a muffed fumble by the Chiefs on their own 6-yard line. Arrowhead Stadium is stunned. Texans lead 21-0.

10:06: Linebacker Barkevious Mingo comes free up the middle for a blocked punt. Lonnie Johnson Jr. scoops it up for the score. Texans lead 14-0.

Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) runs for a touchdown after linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) blocked a Kansas City Chiefs punt, during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

AP

11:59: Watson hits receiver Kenny Stills for 54-yard bomb on opening drive. Looks like a busted coverage by the Chiefs. Texans lead 7-0.

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AP Photo

Deshaun the offense will take the field first.

PRE-GAME

Texans at The Rustic in downtown pumped for this playoff game.

Deshaun warming it up with his receivers in the cold temps at Arrowhead.

Good to see the defense loose and having fun before the game.

Pre-game wouldn't be the same without J.J. having fun with fans.

No surprises on the inactive list for the Texans. Jordan Akins will be missed.

Watt warming up before the game.

Our guys arriving for work.

WATSON VS. MAHOMES

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)00

AP

Texans-Chiefs features a matchup of two of the top young signal-callers in quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. The two were selected just two picks apart in the 2018 NFL Draft with Mahomes being drafted at No. 10 and Watson at No. 12.

Sean Pendergast and original Houston Texan Seth Payne from Sports Radio 610 gave us their predictions Thursday on #HTownRush.

POSITION BREAKDOWN

Here's a look at the position matchups ahead of Sunday afternoon's playoff matchup.

RANDOM FACTS

These random facts about the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs are sure to impress your friends co-workers.

