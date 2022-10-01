Texans rookie thanks hospital family for support during cancer recovery

Wide receiver John Metchie II announced he was diagnosed with leukemia back in July.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie II surprised his hospital family with a special night earlier this week.

The Texans rookie has been undergoing treatments for acute promyelocytic leukemia after announcing his diagnosis back in July.

Metchie gave the group a special evening at NRG Stadium as a thank you for their support as he continues his cancer treatments and recovery. Metchie also offered patients and families a tour of the stadium and the team's facilities.

"It's a blessing to be a blessing," Metchie said. "I think keeping that in the back of your mind is a great thing and a great way to keep your spirits up."

"Life always deals you a card. It's all about how you respond to it, how you face it."



On Monday, John Metchie III surprised his hospital family with a special evening at NRG Stadium to thank them for their support throughout his cancer treatment. pic.twitter.com/dnppQuuAqi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2022

In an update posted on social media by the Texans, Metchie gave an update on how the diagnosis came about.

"Everything felt great after the draft, after OTAs," Metchie said. "I think it kinda started post-OTAs...that's kinda when I started feeling more fatigued, sick, headaches and stuff."

Metchie, a second-round pick for the Texans out of Alabama, said he was diagnosed with cancer.

While he's expected to miss the entire season, Metchie has made it a point to be around the team and motivate the squad despite taking time off from football to focus on his health and recovery.

At the end of August, Metchie III was spotted for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, wearing a green hoodie while greeting teammates.

Before the start of camp, Metchie addressed the team in a video message before they started getting ready for the season. The video allowed him to talk to the team and address questions about his health. Prior to the leukemia diagnosis, Metchie was rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered at Alabama before being drafted.