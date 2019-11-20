HOUSTON — Have you ever wanted to tell J.J. Watt what you think about him?

Well, now's your chance to do it.

The superstar for the Houston Texans set up a phone number in order to connect with his fans.

The number is 262-404-3664.

We're sure he'll be overwhelmed by the messages, but it can't hurt to try!

In a video on Twitter, Watt said he'll do what he can to respond, but isn't sure how many he'll be able to get to.

