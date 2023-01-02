J.J. Watt has a message for Tom Brady after he announced his retirement

Brady joined the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year in calling it a career after the 2022-23 season.

“Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. 🐐,” Watt said in a tweet Wednesday.

He added: “PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”

He posted his retirement announcement on social media Wednesday morning.

Watt announced his retirement with two games left in the regular season in late December in his final home game for the Arizona Cardinals.

Both Brady and Watt are likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famers meaning they could be inducted during the same ceremony in Canton, Ohio in five years.