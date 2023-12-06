'Let's have ourselves a blast': J.J. Watt returning to H-Town for Texans Ring of Honor ceremony

One of the most beloved athletes in Houston history will receive the Texans highest honor at NRG Sunday. "I'm so excited to get back in front of you guys," he said.

HOUSTON — Sunday is going to be super special for Houston Texans fans because future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during the Steelers game. It will be a full-circle moment for the first-round draft pick from Wisconsin who'd never been to Houston before he was drafted.

"I'm so excited to get back in front of you guys," Watt said in a video posted by the Texans.

Now retired, the star defensive lineman spent 10 seasons with the Texans where he was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year. It was his huge heart and actions off the field that forever endeared him to Houstonians and made him one of the most beloved athletes in Houston history.

For Watt, the feeling is mutual.

"Sunday is going to be a blast. NRG is gonna be rockin'!" Watt said. "I'm looking forward to just getting back in front of that crowd, having a great atmosphere, watching the boys fly around and play, and just feeling like I'm part of that H-Town family again. I miss you guys very, very much."

Watt said he's also excited to visit some of his favorite Houston restaurants and see some of his favorite people.

Before the noon kickoff Sunday, Watt will do a pregame interview with his new broadcast teammates, the NFL Today crew on CBS/KHOU 11. He joined the CBS team before the season began.

On the field, Watt will assume his duties as Texans Coin Toss Captain along with Steelers Coin Toss Captain and brother T.J. Watt.

At halftime, Watt will be formally inducted into the Ring of Honor with his family, the McNairs, Andre Johnson and nearly 90 other Texans stars in attendance for the Legends Homecoming presented by Ford. Johnson and late owner Robert C. McNair are the only other members of the Ring of Honor.

“To have my actual family there on that day, playing against T.J. (Watt) and the Steelers, will be great,” he said back in June.

In the third quarter, Watt will make another broadcast appearance on CBS.

The team is paying tribute to Watt all week with favorite memories from fans and former teammates.

"He's respected by everybody in the league, just by his style of play and the man that he is," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who played alongside Watt, said recently.

The Texans will wear Battle Red Sunday and are asking fans to do the same.

Watt also released a message of his own saying after the Ring of Honor announcement back in June, "Damn, am I proud to be a Texan."

Watt on the possibility of signing a one-year contract with the Texans

Watt asked for and was given his release from the Texans in 2021. He played two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement last season. Many fans were wondering if Watt would sign a one-day contract to retire with the Texans.

“I personally just don't really understand or see the reason for it. It's more just a ceremonial piece of paper. I think that the Ring of Honor and all that comes with it is more than enough. I think they've done it first class the whole way and I appreciate that. I haven't even filled out or done any retirement papers or anything. So I don't really feel the need to sign a one-day contract or anything. It's just a piece of paper.”

Watt was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and spent 10 seasons with Houston (2011-20).

Along with being a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 14-15), Watt was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2012-15, 2018) and five-time First-Team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018).

He started in all 128 regular season games he played in, as well as seven of eight playoff games from 2011-2019. Additionally, Watt received six AFC Defensive Player of the Month awards and seven AFC Defensive Player of the Week awards with the Texans.

During his decade with the Texans, Watt set the franchise record for sacks and his 101.0 sacks were the second-most in the NFL during that span.

He also tallied 172 tackles for loss, the most in the NFL since TFLs became an official stat.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year solidified his connection to the City of Houston by serving as an unwavering fixture of hope. Watt raised more than $41 million to support those impacted.