HOUSTON — Talk about the coolest guest appearance ever.

J.J. Watt spent part of his Wednesday afternoon jumping in on random Zoom calls and meetings.

He posted this message to Twitter at 3:13 p.m.

Obviously, it didn't take long for the requests to start pouring in.

About an hour and a half later, he said he had dropped in on about 20 Zoom calls and said he was genuinely surprised at the array of meetings of which he joined.

Watt also responded to a Twitter user who said it was fun to have the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his offensive meeting.

