HOUSTON — Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is now a proud uncle, and the photos on Twitter are too precious.

The photos show brothers T.J. and J.J. Watt traveled to visit their other brother, Derek, who is now a father.

“Words can’t even begin to describe it!! So happy for you @DerekWatt34 & @gabriella_watt2!! Logan is so Incredibly precious and I am honored to be his favorite uncle. I intend to defend that title with every fiber of my being!” tweeted J.J.

“Do you know how comfortable you have to be to fall asleep like that in somebody’s arms?!? He’s clearly living his best life! #HeCriedTheMomentHeSawYou”

Photos show J.J.’s girlfriend, Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash, also made the trip and got in some baby time.

“Logan is not having it from uncle @JJWatt. #ANDSTILL the best uncle goes to ME!” joked T.J. on Twitter.

Earlier, J.J. had joked that little Logan was wondering when his "favorite uncle" would arrive.

By the way, just in case you didn't know, J.J. Watt isn't the only NFL player in the family. His brother Derek is a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers. T.J. is an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

