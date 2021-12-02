Fans, teammates react to news of J.J. Watt being released from Houston Texans

HOUSTON — Friday was a colder than usual day in Houston, but the news of J.J. Watt requesting to being released from the Texans made the city feel much colder.
Watt was the first to make the announcement about his release via Twitter. In an emotional message to the people of Houston, Watt said he is leaving the city he's grown to love because it's time to move on.
"I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," Watt said.
The news was an obvious heavy-hitter for many, but several people, including his teammates and local city officials, thanked the three-time Defensive Player of the Year for his hard work and dedication to the city.
The emotion from Watt's fans ranged from sad, to hopeless, to some putting in their bid for his next team.
Where Watt will land next is unknown, but what we do know for sure, he will be missed in the city of Houston. Not only for his sportsmanship on the field, but the countless times he has lent a helping hand to Houstonians off the field.