Houston Texans unveil new alternate helmets for Battle Red uniforms

Texans fans will get their first look at the new Battle Red Helmet when players wear them during Training Camp practice on Back Together Saturday on July 30.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans unveiled Tuesday morning a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the 2022 season.

The team will don the new helmet, which pays homage to the one of the franchise’s three colors, when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.

The helmets will also be available for purchase at the Houston Texans Team Shop later this fall and online at Fanatics.com starting July 25.

Also, one fan will have the opportunity to win one of the first Battle Red Helmets by completing the contest form and the winner will be announced on SportsRadio 610’s Payne & Pendergast on Monday, July 25.

“We’re thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization,” Texans President Greg Grissom said. “We’ve consistently shown we’re not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we’re excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon.”

Since the team’s inception, the Texans have exclusively worn Deep Steel Blue helmets. Last season, the NFL announced that teams would be permitted to wear a second helmet in 2022.

The updated policy allows teams to wear an alternate color helmet to pair with throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms.

The glossy red helmet will be paired with the team’s Battle Red jerseys and white pants. It will also feature a blue facemask.