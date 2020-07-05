HOUSTON — It’s official: the Houston Texans 2020 regular season schedule has been released.
If Houston plans to make its third straight trip to the playoffs, it won’t be an easy road. They’ll face the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs to open the season on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 10, a team they held a 24-point lead against in the AFC divisional round before Kansas City rallied to a 51-31 victory.
They'll play on the road on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions and also welcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.
Here’s the Texans full schedule:
PRESEASON
Aug. 13-17: at Minnesota Vikings
Aug. 20-24: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Aug. 27-30: at New Orleans Saints
Sept. 3-4: DALLAS COWBOYS
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 10: at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC) at 7:20 p.m.
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20: BALTIMORE RAVENS (CBS) at 3:25 p.m.
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27: at Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS) at noon
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4: MINNESOTA VIKINGS (FOX) at noon
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (CBS) at noon
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18: at Tennessee Titans (CBS) at noon
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25: GREEN BAY PACKERS (FOX) at noon
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS) at noon
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15: at Cleveland Browns (FOX) at noon
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (CBS) at noon
Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) (CBS) at 11:30 a.m.
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (CBS) at noon
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13: at Chicago Bears (CBS) at noon
Week 15: TBD, Dec. 19 or 20: at Indianapolis Colts (TBD) at TBD
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27: CINCINNATI BENGALS (CBS) at noon
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3: TENNESSEE TITANS (CBS) at noon
Houston is a combined 81-99 against its 2020 opponents, according to HoustonTexans.com.
The Texans are coming off a 10-6 season with a win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild card before collapsing against the Chiefs in what looked to be a chance at the franchise making its first AFC championship game.
The Texans are entering their first season with Bill O’Brien serving dual roles as head coach and general manager. They’ll also be without their star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
