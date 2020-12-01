HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' road to the AFC Championship goes through Kansas City.

Heading into Sunday, there’s one thing on a lot of people’s minds, and that’s football.

RELATED: Position-by-position breakdown of Texans-Chiefs playoff matchup

RELATED: Texans vs. Chiefs: 11 things to know

RELATED: Watson vs. Mahomes: How the young star QBs compare

At Eleanor Tinsley Park, the Texans' logo serves as a backsplash for fans ready for what may be the team’s biggest game ever against the Chiefs.

“You know, it’s going to be a battle," said fan Adham Elmadhoun. "It’s not going to be easy, but I’m confident in the Texans.”

Bishoi Attia believes it’s going to be a tough game.

“We’re underdogs. We’re not favored, but that’s where we shine. Last week, we were down, not supposed to win. Look what happened,” Attia said.

The Texans have already defeated the Chiefs once this season.

“I’m not superstitious," Attia said. "I’m a little ‘stitious,’ but I think it’s going to carry over. I think we’ve got confidence, especially (with) last week’s win, and we already beat them so we know how to play them.”

However, diehard Chiefs fans in Houston are ready for the big showdown on Sunday.

“Game 6 is regular season. This is playoffs, so we’re more into it," fan Clint Frank said.

“I think the team that we had the last time we played the Texans was not the team we have now," said fan Stacey Sannes. "We had a lot of our key players that were injured, and they’re all on top of their game now, and I think they’re just going to come out and crush it.”

But Texans fans know the Texans are going all the way.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter