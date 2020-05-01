HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson wasn’t going to let his team lose Saturday. He made that clear in overtime.

With the score tied at 19 apiece in what had become sudden death, Houston had the ball, 2nd and 6, at the Buffalo 44 yard line. Watson, who had already been sacked 7 times, escaped what would have been the eighth. He got out of the pocket and found Taiwan Jones, who took the ball down inside the 10 yard line.

That set up Ka'imi Fairbairn, who hit the game-winning field goal.

"The game is never over, regardless if you're down 16-0, 7-0, 28-0, i'm going to keep playing," said Watson of the comeback. "I'm going to keep fighting. I don't ever look at the scoreboard. I just keep fighting and that's what we did."

"He's one of the best players I've ever played with, if not the best," star receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "The guy is a baller. Really, nothing surprises me right now about him. Throwing touchdowns with one eye, hats off."

After the game, Texans Coach Bill O’Brien talked about his All-Star quarterback’s performance.

“The play to Taiwan (Jones) at the end was incredible. He made a lot of plays throughout the whole game,” said O’Brien. “He’s got a huge heart. He’s been winning his whole life and there’s not much more you can say about him.”

"It was exciting," Jones said. "I think I was just in the right position at the right time. That play was all 4 right there. He made the adjustment, gave me that route. I don't know how he escaped that pressure, but he did and he threw the ball on a dime, so it was up to me to make a play."

Watson finished the game 20 of 25 for 247 yards and a touchdown.

