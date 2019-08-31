HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans continued a busy day of trades by addressing a glaring need to upgrade their offensive line by acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins in a deal which also netted them receiver Kenny Stills, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced.

Miami will receive a package which includes draft picks in the trade, which comes after the Texans agreed to a deal to ship 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks earlier on Saturday, according to sources.

Tunsil immediately improves a line which allowed Deshaun Watson to be sacked an NFL-leading 62 times last season. Tunsil, the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft, has started 44 games for the Dolphins in the past three seasons. The Texans signed veteran left tackle Matt Kalil in the offseason to protect Watson's blind side, but the 25-year-old Tunsil will be a much better option after Kalil has struggled with injuries for years.

Stills joins a solid receiving group in Houston led by DeAndre Hopkins, which also has Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, who have both missed significant time with injuries. Stills spent his first two seasons in New Orleans before playing for the Dolphins for the past four seasons.

He has been extremely durable in the past three seasons, starting all but one game. Stills had 37 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns last season after finishing with 847 yards receiving and six scores in 2017. A fifth-round pick in 2013, Stills has 4,138 yards receiving and 32 touchdowns in his career.

