TAMPA, Fla. — Houston intercepted Jameis Winston four times and returned one of them for a touchdown as the Texans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 to win the AFC South for the fourth time in five years.

Kai'imi Fairburn gave the Texans the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal.

The Texans won despite not getting an especially sharp performance from Deshaun Watson, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 184 yards and one interception.

Fourth quarter

After the Bucs got the ball back from the Texans, they took it to the 2-minute warning and then this happened...

Third quarter

The Texans struck first in the second half, as Watson drove Houston down deep into Bucs territory before the drive stalled. Houston settled for 3 to take a 20-17 lead.

Second quarter

It's been a game of turnovers. One play after Carlos Hyde fumbled, the Texans picked Jameis Winston off for the third time. But they couldn't do anything with it once they got it and had to punt it away.

And the turnovers keep coming...this one set the Texans up deep in Bucs territory.

And Houston cashed it in with this Carlos Hyde touchdown.

First quarter

Houston got on the board first with this Bradley Roby pick-six of Jameis Winston.

The Texans added a field goal to increase the lead to 10-0. When the Bucs got the ball back, they drove down to the field, but when they tried to get on the board, this happened...

