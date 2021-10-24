Cards stay perfect, while dropping Texans to 1-6

Houston has dropped six straight and continue to struggle on the road.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Houston Texans dropped their sixth straight game Sunday, falling to the still-unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

It was the first time Houston faced J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his old team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team and the Arizona Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points to beat the Houston Texans 31-5.

The Cardinals remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

Kyler Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Ertz had a 47-yard touchdown catch in his first game with the Cardinals after his trade from the Eagles.

As for Watt, he was asked about the Texans last week.

“I had to use the scouting report,” Watt said of the Texans. “There are so many guys I don’t know. It’s just pure numbers. When you turn on the tape, I think there’s two, maybe three, maybe four guys on the starting offense that were there last year. Other than that, they’re all brand new guys that I obviously don’t have any experiences, so I’m using the scouting report, I’m watching film just like with everything.”

#KHOU11 @JJWatt once again expresses his love for the city and the fans of Houston, when he's asked if he could relate to Whitney Merciilus' exit from the team and signing with the @Packers . Here's his response: pic.twitter.com/2meF0NuPng — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 21, 2021

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals highlights

The Texans' defense came to play. They shut the Cards' powerful offense in check for the first quarter...and even put their own points on the board.

Houston would add a field goal to make it 5-0.

Former Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins would take in this Kyler Murray pass for a touchdown to give Arizona a 7-5 lead.

After a Davis Mills fumble, Arizona would cash in again to make it 14-5.