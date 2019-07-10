NEW ORLEANS — Tampa Bay offensive lineman Alex Cappa broke his arm in the second quarter of Sunday's game with the Saints, but didn't miss a play.

Tampa Bay Coach Bruce Arians said in his Monday conference call that Cappa's break would keep him out a couple of weeks.

"I do have to commend Alex Cappa - he broke his arm in the second quarter and played the entire game."

Yahoo! Sports reported that Cappa told reporters after the game that the injury was "just a bruise."

The Saints defensive line put constant pressure on quarterback Jameis Winston, sacking him six times.

Cappa's injury adds to Tampa's offensive line woes. DeMar Dotson strained a hamstring in the second quarter as well.

