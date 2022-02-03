Top sports stars meet at 'Superior Bowl' in Michelob Super Bowl ad

Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler, , Nneka Ogwumike and more sports stars are set on beating each other at the 'Superior Bowl.'

WASHINGTON — This week, some of the biggest names in sports will be facing off at Superior Bowl...and no, that's not a typo.

Michelob ULTRA is releasing three Super BOWL commercials this year that all take place at the fictional SUPERIOR Bowl(ing) alley...get it? Each spot is meant to highlight one of the brand's different products.

The first 90-second commercial sets the scene with NFL legend Peyton Manning walking into the bowling alley, where actor Steve Buscemi is working behind the counter.

Along with Manning, there's golfer Brooks Koepka (playing pool), NBA star Jimmy Butler (trying his hand at karaoke), along with WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and soccer star Alex Morgan.

As each sports icon tries to one up each other with their bowling skills, all the action stops when Serena Williams walks in.

And though Buscemi doesn't get in on any of the action, it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about bowling from "The Big Lebowski."

According to a press release, part of the commercial's mission is to highlight gender equality in sports. The company says it has committed $100 million to increase the visibility of women in sports.

The company explained it made sure to feature an equal number of male and female athletes in its Super Bowl commercial this year to take the next step towards gender equality in sports.

The commercial was directed by Rachel Morrison, who in 2018 became the first woman to score an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography.

The second Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercial focuses in on Koepka seeking advice from his caddy on what they should drink at the bowling alley.

The Superior Bowl Super Bowl commercial saga wraps up with award-winning Latin singer Becky G talking about how "everything she has is gold," except her seven platinum records.