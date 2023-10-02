Super Bowl LVII makes history

Previous Texas high school football stars, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, will be the first two Black quarterbacks to face off in the Super Bowl.

TEMPLE, Texas — Alright football fans, clear your weekend plans and make sure Sunday is free because the countdown is officially almost over.

Super Bowl LVII is here and history is being made.

Of course this Sunday is a matchup fans have been waiting all year to watch, but it's bringing a big time first to the NFL world.

It's no secret that Texas high school football produces some of the most elite athletes in the country.

"There's no other state that can compare to Texas high school football," Danny Servance, Ellison head football coach, said.

Texas is home to a pair of stars: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Mahomes was raised in Tyler, Texas and Hurts grew up right outside the Houston area.

Fast forward and now these two get to face off on football's biggest stage.

"They're two Black quarterbacks playing each other for the Super Bowl, then two Texas high school football quarterbacks," Servance said.

But, it doesn't stop there.

"And then two Big 12 quarterbacks, also," Servance said.

It's the Texas showdown we've all been waiting for. But this time, making history.

"It's just an incredible thing to have two Black quarterbacks playing in the Super Bowl against each other."

A moment that is happening for the first time in Super Bowl history.

"Society has gotten to where people aren't questioning what they can do or how they can play the position," Kent Laster, University head football coach, said. "It's now 'oh wow we really appreciate all these things these guys can do.'"

History is being made on the biggest stage, now paving the way for the future.

"There are a lot of young kids who may dream of playing in that same arena and same position at the highest level," Servance said. "This will give kids more confidence that they can do that."

They can now do it and ignore the outside noise.

"I was a high school quarterback myself and I remember all through that time before and even after as I began to coach, there were always comments made about me being athletic," Laster said. "But, people would always question, 'can he throw the ball' or 'can he learn the offense and lead'?"

These are comments he's proud to say he no longer hears because of moments like Sunday.



So football fans its time to sit back, relax and watch history unfold.



But Texas means Cowboy country, so if not Dallas then who do you root for?

"I'm a Cowboy fan, but ya know I really don't have a favorite in this game," Servance said.

"They're not the Dallas Cowboys," Laster said. "So, I can sit back and relax and root for both."

Think of it this way Cowboy fans. If one good thing came out of your team losing, it was the fact that all Dallas fans can now watch this game in peace on their comfy couch in their living room, with a nice bowl of chips and dip.

Now that sounds like the Super Bowl Sunday dream!