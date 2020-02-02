SAN ANTONIO, Texas—A few local rescue pups got their time in the spotlight before the big game Sunday night.

Lucy’s Doggy Day Care and Spa hosted their 5th annual Puppy Bowl Sunday afternoon at their location off 1604.

The festivities, designed after the Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, featured 10 dogs available for adoption through four local rescues.

Max Golman, Lucy's owner, kicked off the event, the pups going through a few warm-up drills like sitting, laying down, and fetching the ball.

Then Golman turned over a big barrel of footballs, tennis balls, and other plastic balls onto the field, and the pups went running.

Golman said this is the first year the event has featured rescue dogs.

“We're really just out here to bring awareness to all the pups that have needs and need to find forever homes,” he said.

Golman said his beloved dog, Lucy, the namesake for his doggie day care, was also a rescue.

“Lucy was the inspiration for everything we do here at Lucy’s,” said Golman. “She was very active with the San Antonio Humane Society and was the ambassador, and we just want to continue her legacy and continue to give back to pups in need.”

San Antonio Pets Alive, The San Antonio Humane Society, SNIPSA, and God’s Dogs Rescue featured pups ready for adoption.

Each adoptable dog came with a 10-day daycare package.

The dog who made the most touchdowns came out a big winner. Lucy’s donated $500 to Honeybear’s rescue group, God’s Dogs Rescue.

Jesse Caldera brought his dog, Noah, who he adopted this week from San Antonio Pets Alive.

Noah was one of the featured dogs in the Puppy Bowl, and he said when he saw Noah’s picture, he had to bring him home.

“We found Noah and I noticed everybody was in love with Noah. We said,' why not us?',” said Caldera.

A spokesperson for the event said four of the featured dogs have been adopted, but six are still waiting for their forever homes.

If you are interested in adopting the dogs featured today, follow this link to learn how to give them a forever home.