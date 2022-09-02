'WOW WOW WOW!!!' LeBron James says Super Bowl halftime show 'the greatest I've ever seen'

LOS ANGELES — Did you see the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals battled the Los Angeles Rams? Some are now calling it the greatest halftime show of all time – including NBA All-Star LeBron James.
“OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!!” he wrote on Facebook Sunday night. “THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!”
His comment generated nearly 250,000 engagements with more than 10,000 comments as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The halftime show, which featured performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem (who was recently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) and a surprise appearance from 50 Cent, quickly became a top talker across social media.
While some disagreed with James’ post, many fans who commented gushed about how much they loved the halftime show. Here’s a sampling of what fans had to say:
- “Wasn’t that great? Yes it was. Their greatest hits.”
- “Great music. And great talent. And awesome show.”
- “When the goat says it’s good, it’s good.”
- “50 Cent was as a dope surprise.”
- “Hip Hop represented tonight.”
- “Yes! Yes! Yes! It could’ve been a little bit longer.”
- “Absolutely and I am a 69 year old grandma. Mary J and Eminem crushed it.”
- “I was fighting back tears AND jamming out! Took me right back to my late teens and early 20s.”
In case you missed it, here is the complete halftime show.
