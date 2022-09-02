'WOW WOW WOW!!!' LeBron James says Super Bowl halftime show 'the greatest I've ever seen'

The Super Bowl halftime show featured performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and a surprise appearance by 50 Cent.

“OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!!” he wrote on Facebook Sunday night. “THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!”

His comment generated nearly 250,000 engagements with more than 10,000 comments as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

While some disagreed with James’ post, many fans who commented gushed about how much they loved the halftime show. Here’s a sampling of what fans had to say:

“Wasn’t that great? Yes it was. Their greatest hits.”

“Great music. And great talent. And awesome show.”

“When the goat says it’s good, it’s good.”

“50 Cent was as a dope surprise.”

“Hip Hop represented tonight.”

“Yes! Yes! Yes! It could’ve been a little bit longer.”

“Absolutely and I am a 69 year old grandma. Mary J and Eminem crushed it.”

“I was fighting back tears AND jamming out! Took me right back to my late teens and early 20s.”

In case you missed it, here is the complete halftime show.