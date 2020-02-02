MIAMI — Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert descending from the air, mimicking her entrance to her much-praised Super Bowl halftime performance three years ago.

Headlining the big sports stage was a recurring theme of her Miami concert Saturday. The pop star sent a message to the halftime show performers set to sing Sunday: “I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at Sunday's Super Bowl. Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: “I love you Miami.

"I love you, J. Lo. I love you, Shakira."

