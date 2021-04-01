Video shows Bucs' tight end Rob Gronkowski dance after helping man jump-start car

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer cheered himself on in the video chanting, "Go Rob, go Rob, I did it! I did it!"

TAMPA, Fla — Not only does Buccaneer's Rob Gronkowski play tight end-- he also plays good Samaritan.

Bleacher Report tweeted a video of Gronkowski dancing after it says he helped a man jump-start his car over the weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer cheered himself on in the video chanting, "Go Rob, go Rob, I did it! I did it!"

The four-time All Pro tight end came out of retirement in the 2020 offseason to join the Bucs and to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady.

The former Patriots duo helped the Bucs break their 13-year playoff drought. They will take on the Washington Football Team at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the NFL's Wild Card round.

