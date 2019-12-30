CLEVELAND — Shortly after the Cleveland Browns announced that they have fired Freddie Kitchens, one online sportsbook listed Mike McCarthy as the favorite to be his replacement.

And while it remains to be seen whether or not the Browns will hire the former Green Bay Packers head coach, at the very least, they'll interview him, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

McCarthy is the fourth candidate to be linked to an interview with Cleveland in the day after Kitchens' firing. In addition to McCarthy, the Browns have reportedly put in requests to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

That the Browns would have interest in McCarthy doesn't come as a surprise considering the premium Cleveland will likely place on head coaching experience. In 13 seasons as the head coach of the Packers (2006-2018), McCarthy totaled a 125-77-2 regular-season record (10-8 postseason) and a win in Super Bowl XLV.

It's also worth noting that Browns general manager John Dorsey, as well as executives Alonzo Highsmith and Eliot Wolf, served as members of Green Bay's front office during McCarthy's tenure.

