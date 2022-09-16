'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 2 | Peacock and Williamson

There's 15 more NFL games to go in Week 2. Locked On analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 marquee matchups.

LOS ANGELES — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in a thrilling Thursday Night Football contest, but we still have a LOT more to go in Week 2!

There are plenty of storylines and questions heading into Week 2, including if teams that we expected a lot from this season will bounce back after dismal opening starts in Week 1. That includes the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

Three more matchups, after Chiefs-Chargers on Thursday night, this week feature two 1-0 teams: Bucs vs. Saints, Dolphins vs. Ravens and Vikings vs. Eagles.

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: BAL -3.5, O/U 44

Brian Peacock: Dolphins 20, Ravens 17

Matt Williamson: Ravens 17, Dolphins 16

Tampa Bay Bucs at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: TB -2.5, O/U 44

Brian Peacock: Bucs 27, Saints 20

Matt Williamson: Saints 20, Bucs 17

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: SF -8.5, O/U 41

Brian Peacock: 49ers 24, Seahawks 16

Matt Williamson: 49ers 24, Seahawks 13

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: LV -5.5, O/U 51

Brian Peacock: Raiders 30, Cardinals 23

Matt Williamson: Raiders 35, Cardinals 24

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ABC

Spread: PHI -2, O/U 50.5

Brian Peacock: Eagles 31, Vikings 21

Matt Williamson: Eagles 24, Vikings 23

