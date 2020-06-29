Pats fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming game last season

New England's production crew will not be allowed to shoot any games in the 2020 season.

NEW YORK — The New England Patriots have been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game last season.

On Sunday, the league also took away a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Also, the team’s production crew will not be allowed to shoot any games in the 2020 season.

"I personally have never viewed any video footage at all, anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that," head coach Bill Belichick said in December.