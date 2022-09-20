NFL Power Rankings for Week 3: Eagles fly into top 5; Bengals and Colts slide

A big shake up from last week's Locked On NFL Power Rankings as the Eagles, Dolphins, Lions and Cardinals are among teams to make big jumps up.

PHILADELPHIA — It was another exciting week around the NFL as we saw numerous upsets and surprising outcomes. Those results have led to a massive shake up in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 3.

The most notable performances come from the Philadelphia Eagles, who dominated the Vikings on Monday night; the Miami Dolphins, who scored 42 in a comeback win over the Ravens; and the Cincinnati Bengals, who are among a handful of teams that have had a brutal start to the year.

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.

Week 3 NFL Power Rankings

1. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 41-7 win over TEN

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Bills are clearly looking like the best team in the NFL right now after another dominant primetime win, this time 41-7 over the Titans. The Bills have made easy work now of their opponents in two straight games. Josh Allen threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns on Monday against the Titans, three touchdowns to star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The defense has been immaculate. They’ll have a fun test in Miami next week.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 27-24 win over LAC

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

The Chiefs remain at number two after their win on Thursday Night Football over the division rival Los Angeles Chargers last week. It wasn’t all pretty, but the defense stepped up huge for the Chiefs in the second half with a pick six that changed the game. The offense wasn’t electric but it didn’t make mistakes. They’re set up well for success to start the year and they’ll face a struggling Colts team in Week 3.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 20-10 win over NO

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

The Bucs defense has been nothing short of dominant through the first two weeks against the Cowboys and the Saints. The offense has faced two of the NFL’s toughest defenses but was able to get the job done both times. Tom Brady and the Bucs are off to a hot start and they’ll face the Packers in Week 3, but will be without Mike Evans, who was suspended one game after his ejection on Sunday.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 24-7 win over MIN

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/6

How good is this Eagles team? After their dominant win over the Vikings on Monday night, they’re looking like they’re right up there with the best teams in the NFC. Jalen Hurts has been fantastic through two weeks and he’s using all the weapons available to him in the offense. The defense struggled in Week 1 against Detroit but bounced right back, intercepting Kirk Cousins three times on Monday and holding the Vikings to just seven points. They face the Washington Commanders in Week 3 looking to start 3-0.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 27-24 loss to KC

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/8

The Chargers played really well last Thursday against the Chiefs in Kansas City and it looked like they were going to win the game before a pick six in the second half when they were threatening to score flipped the game on its head. The Chargers new and improved defense looks really good right now and it’s easy to see why they only drop one spot, losing to one of the NFL’s best in a one-score game. Justin Herbert’s health is a big question heading into Week 3 after a shot to the ribs last week. They face the Jaguars at home looking to get to 2-1.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 31-27 win over ATL

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/12

The Rams looked real bad in Week 1 and they looked a lot better in Week 2 until late in the game when the Atlanta Falcons staged a comeback to get it within a score. The Rams may still be feeling the effects of a Super Bowl hangover, but they’re still one of the NFL’s most talented teams. They’ll look to kick it in gear in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona, who are coming off a big win in Las Vegas.

7. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 27-10 win over CHI

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10

The Packers came back to Earth, as they do, and defeated the Bears 27-10 on Sunday night after a rough Week 1 showing vs. the Vikings. Aaron Jones was sensational in that game and Aaron Rodgers completed 76% of his passes and added two passing touchdowns. The Packers will look to keep it going when they face the Bucs in a showdown in Tampa on Sunday. The Bucs will be without star WR Mike Evans and are facing some other injury issues.

8. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 42-38 win over BAL

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12

The Miami Dolphins offense set a bunch of records in their Sunday comeback win over the Ravens in Baltimore. They trailed in that game 35-14 at one point before winning 42-38 thanks to offensive fireworks from Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill were dominant, combining for 361 yards and four touchdowns. We’ll learn a lot about the 2-0 Dolphins on Sunday when they face the Bills at home.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 42-38 loss to MIA

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/13

The Ravens had the game in the bag on Sunday when they led Miami 35-14 before Miami staged a ridiculous comeback to win. Lamar Jackson had an outstanding game, overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa. Jackson had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Their offense is definitely looking like one of the league’s best. But can they get over letting that game slip through their fingers? The Ravens fall four spots this week but remain in the top 10.

10. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 27-7 win over SEA

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16

The 49ers got back on track on Sunday as they dominated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. The Niners lost Trey Lance for the year in that game but in comes Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback that has led them for the past several years. The 49ers tried to trade him but ended up holding on. Good thing they did. Some may argue the Niners are a better team now with Jimmy G leading them. Time will tell.

11. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 20-10 loss to TB

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/15

12. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 29-23 win over LV

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/18

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 20-17 loss to DAL

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/24

14. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 16-9 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/29

15. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 24-7 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/30

16. New England Patriots

Last week result: 17-14 win over PIT

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22

17. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 36-27 win over WAS

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/26

18. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 29-23 loss to ARI

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/25

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 17-14 loss to NE

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/22

20. New York Giants

Last week result: 19-16 win over CAR

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/27

21. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 31-30 loss to NYJ

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/30

22. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 36-27 loss to DET

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/26

23. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 20-17 win over CIN

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/25

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 24-0 win over IND

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/27

25. New York Jets

Last week result: 31-30 win over CLE

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/29

26. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 41-7 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29

27. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 24-0 loss to JAC

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/31

28. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 27-7 loss to SF

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/30

29. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 27-10 loss to GB

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31

30. Houston Texans

Last week result: 16-9 loss to DEN

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

31. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 19-16 loss to NYG

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

32. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 31-27 loss to LAR

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

