NFL launches OnePass app for tickets to 2021 NFL Draft Experience

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from March 22, 2021.
When the 2021 NFL Draft arrives in Cleveland later this month, so too will the NFL Draft Experience, a free interactive football theme park celebrating the event.
RELATED: More NFL coverage from WKYC
On Monday, the NFL launched the NFL OnePass app, which will be used to acquire the necessary reservations for the event. According to a release, fans must download the app and select the date for which they want to use their free ticket. The event will take place during the three days that comprise the 2021 NFL Draft in downtown Cleveland: April 29-May 1.
Once activated, fans will be able to use NFL OnePass to play games, receive digital content and enter to win exclusive prizes. Registration will be limited to one of the three available days for two adults and up to five minors per transaction.
Fans who make reservations will be allowed access inside of First Energy Stadium to kick a field goal, enjoy food and beverage in designated areas and other activities. Other activities at the NFL Draft Experience include:
- 40-Yard Dash presented by Castrol
- Bud Light Legends Bar
- NFL Draft Set presented by Rocket Mortgage
- Pepsi NFL Helmet Photo Opportunity
- NFL Draft Photo Frames presented by Panini
- Additional Panini booth where fans can get their own digital trading cards and official NFL trading cards
- Oakley’s interactive O-Lab for fans to test products and vision technologies
- Gatorade activation where fans can pick up complimentary bottles of BOLT24
Sessions for the NFL Draft Experience include:
- Thursday, April 29: 12 PM – 10 PM (or end of Round 1)
- Friday, April 30: 12 PM – 10 PM (or end of Round 3)
- Saturday, May 1: 9 AM – 6 PM (or end of Round 7)
The NFL also says that it is working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to develop safety precautions for the event. The league also says that it will use lessons used during the Super Bowl in Tampa earlier this year to determine protocols.