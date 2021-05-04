NFL launches OnePass app for tickets to 2021 NFL Draft Experience

The event is free but reservations are required to limit capacity.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from March 22, 2021.

When the 2021 NFL Draft arrives in Cleveland later this month, so too will the NFL Draft Experience, a free interactive football theme park celebrating the event.

On Monday, the NFL launched the NFL OnePass app, which will be used to acquire the necessary reservations for the event. According to a release, fans must download the app and select the date for which they want to use their free ticket. The event will take place during the three days that comprise the 2021 NFL Draft in downtown Cleveland: April 29-May 1.

Once activated, fans will be able to use NFL OnePass to play games, receive digital content and enter to win exclusive prizes. Registration will be limited to one of the three available days for two adults and up to five minors per transaction.

Fans who make reservations will be allowed access inside of First Energy Stadium to kick a field goal, enjoy food and beverage in designated areas and other activities. Other activities at the NFL Draft Experience include:

40-Yard Dash presented by Castrol

Bud Light Legends Bar

NFL Draft Set presented by Rocket Mortgage

Pepsi NFL Helmet Photo Opportunity

NFL Draft Photo Frames presented by Panini

Additional Panini booth where fans can get their own digital trading cards and official NFL trading cards

Oakley’s interactive O-Lab for fans to test products and vision technologies

Gatorade activation where fans can pick up complimentary bottles of BOLT24

Sessions for the NFL Draft Experience include:

Thursday, April 29: 12 PM – 10 PM (or end of Round 1)

Friday, April 30: 12 PM – 10 PM (or end of Round 3)

Saturday, May 1: 9 AM – 6 PM (or end of Round 7)