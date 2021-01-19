NFL Combine goes mostly virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

Draft prospects will show off their skills at their college campus instead of Lucas Oil Stadium next month.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine will be a virtual affair this year.

The league confirmed Monday that the annual workout for potential draftees is changing its format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The combine, which is held at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, will now consist of virtual interviews and will have no in-person workouts in the Circle City.

Instead, the workouts will take place at individual pro days on college campuses, with the NFL working to keep the drills and video access consistent across the league's teams.

While the NFL is working to gather "comprehensive medical information" about potential draft prospects, certain players will receive in-person physicals at a designated location, with each NFL team being allowed to send a physician and an athletic trainer to view the physical.

The format was included in a memo to NFL teams that was released by NFL.com and other media outlets Monday evening.

