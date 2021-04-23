2021 NFL Draft: See which players are coming to Cleveland and who is participating virtually

The NFL Draft is set for April 29 - May 1 at multiple locations in downtown Cleveland.

Millions of people will be watching Cleveland next week as the 2021 NFL Draft takes over the city. But which players will actually be in town for the big event?

"In total, 90 players will participate in the NFL Draft, including 32 current players and legends, connecting the game's greats with the next generation of stars," the NFL announced Friday in a press release.

The 13 players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft on-site in Cleveland:

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Mac Jones, Alabama

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Kyle Pitts, Florida

Gregory Rousseau, Miami

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Devonta Smith, Alabama

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Zach Wilson, BYU

The 45 players confirmed to participate virtually in Draft festivities:

Carlos Basham, Wake Forest

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Andre Cisco, Syracuse

Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Jabril Cox, LSU

Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Jamin Davis, Kentucky

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Najee Harris, Alabama

Jevon Holland, Oregon

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Brevin Jordan, Miami

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Hunter Long, Boston College

Terrace Marshall, LSU

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Elijah Moore, Mississippi

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Greg Newsome, Northwestern

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Joseph Ossai, Texas

Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Kwity Paye, Michigan

Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Penei Sewell, Oregon

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Jay Tufele, USC

Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

The 32 current players and Legends, including seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are scheduled to make selections on Night 2 of this year’s NFL Draft: