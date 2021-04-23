2021 NFL Draft: See which players are coming to Cleveland and who is participating virtually

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on April 22, 2021.
Millions of people will be watching Cleveland next week as the 2021 NFL Draft takes over the city. But which players will actually be in town for the big event?
"In total, 90 players will participate in the NFL Draft, including 32 current players and legends, connecting the game's greats with the next generation of stars," the NFL announced Friday in a press release.
The 13 players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft on-site in Cleveland:
- Christian Barmore, Alabama
- Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
- Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
- Mac Jones, Alabama
- Trey Lance, North Dakota State
- Micah Parsons, Penn State
- Kyle Pitts, Florida
- Gregory Rousseau, Miami
- Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
- Devonta Smith, Alabama
- Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
- Zach Wilson, BYU
The 45 players confirmed to participate virtually in Draft festivities:
- Carlos Basham, Wake Forest
- Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
- Nick Bolton, Missouri
- Tyson Campbell, Georgia
- Andre Cisco, Syracuse
- Samuel Cosmi, Texas
- Jabril Cox, LSU
- Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
- Jamin Davis, Kentucky
- Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
- Landon Dickerson, Alabama
- Travis Etienne, Clemson
- Justin Fields, Ohio State
- Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
- Najee Harris, Alabama
- Jevon Holland, Oregon
- Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
- Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
- Brevin Jordan, Miami
- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
- Hunter Long, Boston College
- Terrace Marshall, LSU
- Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
- Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Trevon Moehrig, TCU
- Elijah Moore, Mississippi
- Rondale Moore, Purdue
- Dylan Moses, Alabama
- Greg Newsome, Northwestern
- Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
- Joseph Ossai, Texas
- Jayson Oweh, Penn State
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
- Kwity Paye, Michigan
- Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
- Jaelan Phillips, Miami
- Penei Sewell, Oregon
- Trey Smith, Tennessee
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
- Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
- Kadarius Toney, Florida
- Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame
- Jay Tufele, USC
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
The 32 current players and Legends, including seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are scheduled to make selections on Night 2 of this year’s NFL Draft:
- Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
- Jacoby Jones, Baltimore Ravens
- Joe DeLamielleure, Buffalo Bills
- Kemp Rasmussen, Carolina Panthers
- Rashied Davis, Chicago Bears
- Anthony Munoz, Cincinnati Bengals
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Drew Pearson, Dallas Cowboys
- Billy Thompson, Denver Broncos
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
- Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
- Chester Pitts, Houston Texans
- Antoine Bethea, Indianapolis Colts
- Kevin Hardy, Jacksonville jaguars
- Will Shields, Kansas City Chiefs
- Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders
- Hank Bauer, Los Angeles Chargers
- Orlando Pace, Los Angeles Rams
- Byron Jones, Miami Dolphins
- John Randle, Minnesota Vikings
- Stanley Morgan, New England Patriots
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
- Darius Slayton, New York Giants
- Laveranues Coles, New York Jets
- Mike Golic, Philadelphia Eagles
- Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers
- Mack Strong, Seattle Seahawks
- Jimmie Giles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Michael Griffin, Tennessee Titans
- Monte Coleman, Washington Football Team