NFL Draft 2023: SMU receiver Rashee Rice goes to Kansas City Chiefs with 55th overall pick

The electrifying Mustangs receiver from North Richland Hills will be catching dimes from Patrick Mahomes as a pro.

DALLAS — At SMU, Rashee Rice made a name for himself as an electrifying offensive weapon who could turn any play into six. In the pros, he'll aim to do that alongside one of the most electrifying offensive talents the NFL has ever seen.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound wide receiver from North Richland Hills was selected with the 24th pick of the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft -- the 55th selection overall -- by the Kansas City Chiefs.

There, the former Mustang will be tasked with hauling in deep balls from his fellow Texan, Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs moved up via a trade with the Detroit Lions to select Rice. The reigning Super Bowl champions sent the 63rd, 122nd and 249th picks to Detroit in exchange for the 55th and 194th picks in this year's draft.

Perhaps Mahomes or team owner Dan Hunt, who lives here in North Texas, caught a few Mustangs games this season and tipped his front office to Rice's exciting on-field abilities?