Miami Dolphins to allow limited capacity for home opener against Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — The Miami Dolphins announced Monday morning that the team will allow limited capacity inside of Hard Rock Stadium for their home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins will allow 13,000 spectators inside of the stadium.

"When we started the process back in March of exploring what a socially-distanced stadium could look like, we made the health and safety of everyone the first priority; knowing that if we felt that we couldn't make it safe, we simply wouldn't have fans. We're happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we've put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time."

The team has protocols in place to allow for a minimal contact experience for all guests including:

Socially distanced seating clusters

All fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking

Mobile touchless entry with more points of entries and exits to help avoid bottlenecks at ingress/egress

Cashless experience for food service, parking and retail

New walk through metal detectors with touchless security screening to allow fans to keep all items in their pockets for faster entry

Changing from manual to contactless toilets and faucets

The team also stated that there will be no tailgating for 2020 season and that parking lots will open two hours before kickoff instead of four hours.