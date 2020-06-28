Longtime NFL coach Joe Bugel dies at 80

Bugel was the Cardinals' head coach from 1990 to 1993.

PHOENIX — Joe Bugel, a longtime coach in the NFL, died Sunday at the age of 80.

Bugel started as an NFL coach with the Washington Redskins. He was the offensive line coach when Joe Gibbs was the head coach starting in 1981.

He managed to build up a strong offensive line who he referred to as "The Hogs" and the hogs soon made a name for themselves in the NFL. During his time with the Redskins, he won two Super Bowl rings.

He became the Cardinals' head coach in 1990 and coached in Phoenix until 1993. Several years later he became the head coach for the Oakland Raiders. He only coached the Raiders for the 1997 season before he was fired.

In 2004, Joe Gibbs once again was named the head coach of the Washington Redskins and he added Bugel back to his team. Bugel remained with the Redskins until he retired at the end of the 2009 season.

Cardinals owner, Michael Bidwell released the following statement on the death of Mr. Bugel.