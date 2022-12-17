Live blog: Vikings rally from 33 points down to win in overtime; clinch NFC North

Though still licking their wounds following a bite by the Lions last week, the Vikings could clinch the division with a win on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — WHAT: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (10-3) WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 17 @ Noon

Overtime

Greg Joseph hit a 40-yard FG at end of overtime to complete the largest comeback in NFL history. Minnesota Vikings win 39-36.

Greg Joseph will have a 40-yard FG attempt to win it for the #Vikings... — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) December 17, 2022

The Vikings rallied from a 33-point second-half deficit to force overtime. Minnesota won the toss and took the ball into Indianapolis territory before punting.

#Vikings punt on their first possession in OT.



Colts have 1st and 10 from own 12-yard line with 4:50 left in OT.



A tie today would clinch the North for the Vikes, by the way. — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) December 17, 2022

End of the fourth quarter

TOUCHDOWN! The Vikings have tied it up after a 64-yard screen pass to Dalvin Cook and then a successful two-point conversion. Game tied 36-36.

It's getting interesting as the Vikings score once again to make it a one-score game. Cousins hit Adam Thielen for one-yard TD with 5:30 to play. Vikings trail 36-28.

Holy cow, now a one-score game!



Cousins to Adam Thielen for the one-yard TD pass.



Colts lead #Vikings 36-28 with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) December 17, 2022

The Vikings make it a two-score game with Justin Jefferson getting in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Vikings trail 36-21 with 12:53 to play in regulation.

End of the third quarter

The Minnesota Vikings are FINALLY on the board midway through the third as Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn for a two-yard TD with 8:22 to go in the quarter.

Vikings trail 33-7.

After surrendering a field goal to the Colts offense, Minnesota mounted another scoring drive, capped off by a one-yard run with 1:13 to play in the third.

Vikings trail 36-14.

With 8:22 left in the third quarter, the #Vikings are finally on the board.



Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn for the two-yard TD pass.



Colts lead the Vikes 33-7. — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) December 17, 2022

End of the second quarter

Things did not improve for Minnesota in the 2nd quarter.

Justin Jefferson was walked off the field with more than six minutes on the clock, his injury unknown.

The Colts stayed strong, finishing out the quarter with another touchdown.

Vikings trail 33-0.

Bruh it’s 30-0.



And the #Vikings are not winning. LAWD. — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) December 17, 2022

End of the first quarter

The Vikings were off to a less-than-auspicious start at Saturday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Colts were chomping at the bit and managed to score a 26-yard field goal early in the game. With more than eight minutes left on the clock in the first quarter, Minnesota tried to punt past the Colts, but their efforts were blocked.

Indianapolis pulled ahead, leading Minnesota 10-0. The Vikings were not able to regain any ground, and the 1st quarter closed with the Colts leading 17-0.

#Vikings trying to get some sense of momentum, go for it on fourth and one from their own 31-yard line and.... don't get it.



Colts take over, leading the Vikes 17-0 with 1:10 left in the first quarter. — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) December 17, 2022

Gameday

After allowing 400-plus yards for a franchise-record fifth straight game in a defeat last week at Detroit, the Vikings (10-3) will take another crack at clinching when they host Indianapolis (4-8-1) on Saturday. The NFC North crown will be theirs with a win or a loss by the Lions.

Though the Vikings were far more competitive than in earlier setbacks against Philadelphia and Dallas, the loss in Detroit furthers external doubts about whether their defense is strong enough for a deep run through the playoffs.

“Everybody’s kind of on them at this moment, so I feel like they’ve got a lot to prove,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said.

Jefferson has a league-leading 1,500 receiving yards and a legitimate opportunity to break the all-time single-season record set by Calvin Johnson (1,964) in 2012. He's just 23, in his third year, but he said he sees a higher level still he can reach.

“That’s unbelievable to say, ain’t it? But I feel like there’s always a ‘better’ that I can be," Jefferson said. "I feel like I can catch the ball better. I feel like I can have the route running better. There’s always room for improvement in my game.”

Follow along below as the KARE 11 sports team live-tweets throughout Saturday's game:

Watch Vikings Extra for a recap of the action, Sunday night on KARE 11 News after NBC Sunday Night Football.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: