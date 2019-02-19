CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers already have their franchise quarterback with Cam Newton, but next season they'll be looking for number two, and right now there's a familiar name floating around as a possible option.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still without a job in the NFL. He is most well-known for kneeling during the national anthem and has not played in the NFL since 2016. However, on Friday, a collusion case he had filed against the NFL was settled and now people are talking about what's next.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion case against the NFL

In an interview with CNN, Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos made a "bold prediction" saying Carolina would be one of three teams who could pick Kaepernick up.

"The natural would be if Cam Newton is out, then the natural place would to be to play with Eric (Reid) in Carolina," Geragos told CNN.

The Panthers quarterback had an arthroscopic procedure on his throwing shoulder about four weeks ago, but all signs have pointed to that procedure helping with some of the pain and problems Newton suffered in 2018.

"You can see it. From the time he and I talked after the Saints game to now, I can see the frustration is gone," Ron Rivera told WCNC in a sit-down interview ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

RELATED: Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says team is 'very pleased' with Cam Newton's recovery

However, the Panthers will still need a backup quarterback next season even if Newton is totally healthy.

Local sports-talk radio station WFNZ asked Charlotte listeners if they would support Kaepernick being in a Panthers uniform this year. Some said absolutely, others said no, and one caller thought it would be a great move.

"David Tepper is smart, and for every person that says they're not going to be a fan of the Panthers anymore, there will be two more that will be fans if they sign Kaepernick, and that's a fact," the caller said.

Kaepernick's lawyer also mentioned that the Patriots may be a good fit, and never said who the third team he had in mind was during the CNN interview.