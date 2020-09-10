Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen among top 10 best selling jerseys in NFL in September

Allen is making headlines across the league for his MVP caliber start to the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen's improved performance on the field so far this season is resonating with fans, not only Buffalo Bills fans, but with fans across the league.

The Official NFL Shop released the top 10 best selling jerseys in the NFL for the month of September and Josh Allen's number 17 jersey is the 9th best selling jersey in the league.

It is unclear when a Buffalo Bills' player jersey has been last featured on the best selling jersey list, but Allen is making headlines across the league for his MVP caliber start to the season.

The top 10 best selling jerseys across the league are as follows:

Tom Brady Cam Newton Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Ceedee Lamb Josh Jacobs Russell Wilson Ezekiel Elliott Josh Allen George Kittle