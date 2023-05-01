JJ Watt 'retiring from retirement' to invest in a different kind of football

Former Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt still has an itch for football. But it's a different kind of football now. He's investing in soccer.

PHOENIX — It's been four months since football legend JJ Watt retired. But the former Arizona Cardinals defensive end appears to be a little bored.

So he's coming back (kind of) to focus on a different kind of football.

Watt announced on Twitter that he loves soccer, and he and his wife will be investing in the English Burnley Football Club.

"We don't have 'buy an entire European football club' kind of money," Watt joked in his announcement video. "We're more along the lines of 'minority investment' but massive emotional investment. So America, allow us to introduce you to Burnley."

You can watch the full announcement on Watt's Twitter:

The club was happy to welcome the "US sporting power couple" of JJ and Kealia Watt to the Clarets family.

"“Both JJ and Kealia bring with them an incredible amount of top-level sporting pedigree and success, as well as ideas and connections that will be invaluable in helping us to continue telling the Clarets story to an international audience,” Burnley FC Chairman Alan Pace said of the investment.

You can read more about the deal on the Burnley F.C. website.

