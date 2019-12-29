BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official: The Buffalo Bills will travel to Houston and play the Texans next weekend in an AFC wild card game.

The time and date have yet to be determined.

While the Bills were locked into the top wild card spot entering Week 17, the opponent remained up in the air, pending other games.

When Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 in an early afternoon game, that officially sent the Bills to Houston. The Bills and Texans did not meet in the regular season.

However, the two teams did meet last season. The Texans beat Buffalo 20-13 on October 14, 2018.

The Bills led 13-10 on the road going into the fourth quarter, but the Texans scored 10 points in only 11 seconds late in the game to steal a victory.

A field goal with 1 minute, 34 seconds to play tied it. Then Johnathan Joseph's 28-yard interception return of a Nathan Peterman pass for a touchdown put Houston up for good.

Josh Allen had left the game in the third quarter with an elbow injury. He was 10-of-17 passing for 84 yards and ran for another 20 yards.

Peterman was 6-of-12 passing for 61 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

The Bills' defense largely held Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in check that day. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

