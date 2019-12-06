OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders announced Tuesday they will star in upcoming season of the HBO’s reality series “Hard Knocks.”
The season premiere is scheduled for Aug. 6.
"Everybody wants to be a Raider," owner Mark Davis said in a team-issued news release. "Now they'll find out what it takes to become one."
HBO crews will follow the Raiders around before the team moves to Las Vegas in 2020.
Some might have thought it might be impossible to top last year’s choice of the 0-16 Cleveland Browns. Before Tuesday’s announcement, oddsmakers considered the Washington Redskins as the favorite for this year’s “Hard Knocks.”
NFL fans around the world are excited to see Raiders coach Jon Gruden wired to a live microphone again. Get your popcorn ready!
Previous teams featured on “Hard Knocks” in previous seasons:
- 2018: Cleveland Browns
- 2017: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2016: Los Angeles Rams
- 2015: Houston Texas
- 2014: Atlanta Falcons
- 2013: Cincinnati Bengals
- 2012: Miami Dolphins
- 2011: No team committed to the series to the uncertainty of the NFL’s labor situation.
- 2010: New York Jets
- 2009: Cincinnati Bengals
- 2008: Dallas Cowboys
- 2007: Kansas City Chiefs
- 2002: Dallas Cowboys
- 2001: Baltimore Ravens
