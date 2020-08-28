x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Nfl

Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19

It is unknown what her symptoms are.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to the crowd before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Benson, who inherited the team following her husband Tom Benson's 2018 death, said the team's senior vice president of communications advised Archbishop Gregory Aymond to be “honest, complete and transparent” about clergy abuse. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to a statement from the team, Benson has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home.

"She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days," the statement said.

Benson, 73, tested positive for COVID-19 within the last couple weeks. 

RELATED: Payton: Saints expanding on NFL pandemic protocols

RELATED: Sean Payton recovers from coronavirus, urges people to 'be smart'

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 