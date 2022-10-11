Raiders' Davante Adams shoves production worker to ground after MNF game

After a loss to the Chiefs, Adams exited the field and bulldozed a credentialed media worker.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is receiving criticism for shoving a member of the media after Monday night's game in Kansas City.

Adams was seen pushing down a credentialed person as he exited the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Video of the shove had garnered millions of views on social media by Tuesday morning.

Adams apologized in the locker room.

"I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

Adams also tweeted an apology for the shove.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

On social media, reaction to Adams' shove quickly overtook mentions of the Chiefs' win over the Raiders.

Mike Evans was suspended one game for pushing another player wearing pads during a game. Davante Adams pushed an unprotected NFL media employee after a game. If he doesn’t get suspended at least 1 game, then I’d be surprised. — 𝕊𝕖𝕥𝕙 𝕎𝕒𝕣𝕕 (@Double_O_Slevin) October 11, 2022

me on good morning america if davante adams pushed me like that pic.twitter.com/x5CkWx3Qc1 — jm (@BoonesCasket) October 11, 2022

If Davante Adams shoved me pic.twitter.com/Aomu6HZ5DY — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 11, 2022

