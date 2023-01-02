Cowboys show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapse on field

"Praying for a miracle," Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence tweeted.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys players are showing their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a horrific incident during Monday night's game.

During the first quarter, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Hamlin got back onto his feet but then soon collapsed and remained motionless.

Medical crews quickly responded and even appeared to administer CPR before Hamlin was transported by ambulance to a hospital. He remains in critical condition, according to the NFL.

The game between the Bill and Bengals was also suspended for the evening.

The incident has led to support throughout social media by current and former players, media members and fans.

Here's how Dallas Cowboys and their players, both current and former, are showing their support.

Praying for a miracle. 🙏🏿 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) January 3, 2023

Lord, send your anointing and healing into the medical facility with Damar Hamlin, Doctor, and the family in Jesus' name. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 3, 2023

Praying for God’s protection and Favor over you D.Ham 🤲🏽 💙 — Jabril Cox (@_Brillo) January 3, 2023

Join me in praying for complete healing for this young man. #H2P https://t.co/CgRAhQcclo — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) January 3, 2023