Rico Gathers, the former Baylor basketball player Cowboys legend Michael Irvin once called “Zeus,” is back on the practice field.

Gathers is listed at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, and he’s looking to help fill that void Jason Witten left behind at tight end.

He had a strong 2017 preseason and made the 53-man roster but after suffering a concussion and breaking his jaw, he never stepped foot on the field for the rest of the year.

Head coach Jason Garrett praised Gathers’ athleticism but stresses patience with the third-year tight end, who didn’t play football until the eighth grade before getting drafted.

Gathers is looking to prove some people wrong and make an impact in 2018.

© 2018 KENS