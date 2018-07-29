San Antonio pride is on full display at Dallas Cowboys training camp this year. Not only is former UTSA product Brian Price entering his second year with the team but former UTSA Roadrunners quarterback and Goliad grad Dalton Sturm is in Oxnard looking to double the number of UTSA players on the regular season roster.

Sturm was a three-year starter at UTSA throwing for more than 5,700 yards and a program-record 49 touchdowns during his career. Despite his collegiate success, he will have an uphill battle landing a roster spot in Dallas.

Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, and fellow rookie Mike White, Sturm seems to be the man on the outside looking in but that isn’t something he’s thinking about right now. On the first day of practice, he was the first one on the field and, in the afternoon session, he was the second player on the field.

That just gives you a glimpse at the type of work ethic Sturm brings to the table.

Sturm is still in awe of the opportunity in front of him, especially the sea of fans in Oxnard watching the Cowboys practice, and he’s been utilizing Prescott’s knowledge of the offense and experience on the field to try and help him progress in the future.

We’ll be keeping track of Sturm’s progression throughout the preseason.

