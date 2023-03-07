Trevon Diggs and Dallas Cowboys agree on 5-year, $97M extension

Dallas has a deep and talented group in the backfield. Starting corners Diggs and Stephon Gilmore headline a strong group at cornerback, with former Defensive Player of the Year Gilmore acquired early in the offseason. Diggs has 17 interceptions in his first three years, which is tied for most in the NFL over that span. Quarterbacks routinely looked opposite Diggs last season, but that will be tougher to do with Gilmore on the other side.