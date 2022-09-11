x
Cowboys

Bucs punter hits Cowboys video board at AT&T Stadium

For the first time in a regular season game, the Cowboys video board was hit by a punt.
Credit: AP
The large video screen inside AT&T Stadium promotes the NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas — We've seen it happen once in a preseason game, and once in a playoff game. But for the first time in a regular season NFL game, the video board at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium was hit by a punt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda sent a punt skyward in the third quarter that clanged off the bottom of the video board, sending it careening back to the turf at an awkward trajectory. 

It is a special ground rule at AT&T Stadium that when a punt hits the video board, it necessitates a re-play of the down. So, Camarda went back to punt again.

This time, the Cowboys punt block team careened into Camarda, leading to a five-yard running into the kicker penalty. The Cowboys were fortunate it wasn't ruled the more severe 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty.

Eventually, Camarda punted for a third time, and it led to a touchback.

This is the third time it has happened. In fact, it happened the last time there was a game that mattered, here at AT&T Stadium. 

Cowboys punter Bryan Anger hit the video board with a punt during January's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. It also happened in a preseason game in 2009, when Tennessee Titans punter A.J. Trapasso hit the videoboard with his punt.

