Coming out of Goliad, Dalton Sturm’s abilities on the football field were always doubted.

Sturm worked his way up the roster at UTSA and did amazing things in the Alamodome for the Roadrunners, but once his college career ended, he wasn’t ready to throw in the towel.

Right now, Sturm is in Oxnard, California. He earned an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys, where he’s trying to earn a living playing the game he loves so much.

“Yeah, I always try to be the first one on the field,” Sturm said.

Before the first practice of training camp, one player emerges from the locker room ready to go. Then, later that evening, that same player is one of the last to leave.

“I try and get reps after practice, throw routes that I may not have had as crisp as I wanted them during the practice,” said Sturm, who threw for more than 5,700 yards at UTSA.

Dalton Sturm’s work ethic outshines his athletic prowess. His odds of making the team are slim but he’s never cared about odds anyway.

“It’s nothing new to me,” Sturm said. “I was a walk-on coming into college. I faced the pressure of new quarterbacks coming into college. I mean, I just want to learn the offense and show the guys I’m a leader you can follow.”

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Dalton Sturm throws a pass against the Marshall Thundering Herd during a game at the Alamodome. Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Sturm admits that he was a little star struck during offseason workouts training with a quarterback like Dak Prescott, but those days are over and his fellow QB’s are helping him as much as they can.

“Dak helps me out a lot. [Backup quarterback] Cooper [Rush] does as much as he can to help me out. We’re developing a cool little friendship there,” Sturm said.

“He’s a really good athlete. [He] brings a lot of energy, works hard. You can tell he studies,” Rush said. “He’s working hard and doing well.”

First-year quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore has also taken notice.

“We like Dalton. We’re glad he’s here,” said Moore, who was the Cowboys backup quarterback last year. “He’s a guy who can move around and do some things. His ability to make plays off-schedule and the read-option world gives us another variable.”

Will Sturm stick in Dallas? He can promise you that, no matter what, he’s doing everything in his power to make a lasting impression.

“I’m going to get an opportunity here, get an opportunity there. Whenever I get in the game, get in the preseason game, whenever I get reps [in practice], I just really want to take advantage of it to the fullest,” Sturm said.

