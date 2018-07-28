With Jason Witten and Dez Bryant gone, there is no doubt Dak Prescott is the leader of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2018 season will be a defining one for the third-year quarterback. Prescott, the 2016 Rookie of the Year, took a step back in 2017 throwing for fewer yards, fewer touchdowns, more interceptions, and he also finished with a lower completion percentage.

“It’s about just getting back comfortable,” Prescott said on Friday. “I felt like I thought a lot about different things last year within the games and that’s something I’m going to try and eliminate going forward this year. I have higher expectations for myself than anybody else has [for me]. I’ll continue to be that way.”

Owner Jerry Jones and team brass need to figure out if Prescott will be the guy they commit to long-term and this season is imperative for Dak to prove the doubters wrong. Prescott continues to impress with his leadership skills, and he takes that responsibility to heart.

“It’s a big part of his job,” head coach Jason Garrett said on Friday. “He’s one of the most natural leaders I’ve ever been around. He has an amazing way of setting the right example for how to do things.”

Prescott rallied the new wide receiving group together to gain more chemistry with the offensive unit, and we’ll see if that extra effort pays off as the new season begins.

© 2018 KENS